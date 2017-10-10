*Sylvester Stallone has announced the official green light for “Creed 2,” with Michael B. Jordan returning in the lead role and Stallone himself replacing Ryan Coogler behind the camera.

Stallone confirmed on Instagram Monday that he will helm the sequel to his “Rocky” spin-off which will start production in 2018.

“Looking forward to directing and producing the incredibly talented Michael B. Jordan in CREED 2 next year …one more round!” he wrote on Instagram.

The news just weeks after Stallone posted a photo on Instagram teasing his expanded involvement with the sequel. Deadline reported that he was writing the script for “Creed 2,” which could place Jordan’s Adonis Johnson Creed in the ring with the son of Ivan Drago, the Russian heavyweight who killed Apollo Creed in a brutal match in the 1985 film “Rocky IV.” Stallone has teased as much on social media.

Stallone won the Golden Globe for supporting actor in his turn as an aged, retired and ill “Rocky Balboa” in the film. He was also nominated for Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role for the 2016 Academy Awards, 40 years after being Oscar nominated for the original film, which won Best Picture.

