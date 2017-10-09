*O’Shea Jackson Jr. is in negotiations to join Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron in Lionsgate’s “Flarsky,” according to Variety.

Jonathan Levine is directing the story starring Rogen as an unemployed journalist named Fred Flarsky, battered by his own misfortune and self-destructive ways, who endeavors to pursue Theron’s character — his childhood crush and babysitter, who now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women on earth.

So far, no word on what Jackson will play.

The movie is currently in pre-production under Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, Theron’s Denver and Delilah Films, and Good Universe. The script is written by veteran comedy writer Dan Sterling.

The film is due in theaters Feb. 8, 2019.

Jackson just recently earned positive reviews for his performance in the Sundance movie “Ingrid Goes West.” He can be seen next in the action film “Den of Thieves” and “Godzilla King of the Monsters.”