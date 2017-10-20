*A teacher in Pittsburgh was seriously injured by the parent of a student for taking away the child’s cellphone. Because of the school district’s no cellphone policy, teacher Janice Watkins, 46, confiscated the phone of a fourth grade student at Pittsburgh King PreK-8 School on the North Side.

The child bit the teacher in retaliation. But even worse, the child’s mother threatened the teacher saying she “was going to get even,” according to sources.

The teacher left the school to get the bite checked out at a local clinic. But the mother followed the teacher to her car. When Watkins rolled down her window, the mother threw a brick into the car and she was hit in the face.

Watkins got out of the car and was jumped from behind by two men.

How, you may ask, can we expect our children to solve problems without violence if their parents don’t prove to be the example?

According to Pittsburgh police, the assault happened around 3:15 p.m. at the busy intersection of Route 65 and the West End Bridge. Watkins had just left school when a black SUV approached her vehicle.

