Curtains up this weekend for new play Three On A Ring

*Cruise Control Productions proudly presents “Three on a Ring,” a comedy stage play produced and written by Everett Anderson, directed by Aydiee Vaughn Dunson and starring Patrick Faucette from The Haves And Have Nots.

Three On A Ring is chaos times three for Carl (Patrick Faucette), the frantic groom who encounters one tumultuous situation after the other on his wedding day!

This raucous comedy will have you laughing out loud and wondering what will happen next!

Three on a Ring runs for one night only at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Sunday, October 15 at 7pm and stars Patrick Faucette.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Playwright Everett Anderson has had a long time fascination with writing, and was inspired by the the works of Alfred Hitchcock and Spike Lee. It’s no wonder, because he has a clever mix of romance and complicated situations that make for the perfect comedy of errors.

Three on a Ring also stars Thomas Bell, Lisa Canning, Tiffany Coty, Barika Croom, PhiLip Bell, and Graciela Patiño with an outstanding and talented supporting cast! This outrageous comedy and its exciting antics will keep you guessing until the very end! Producer and playwright, Everett Anderson has worked in entertainment for over 20 years and hits the mark with his first comedic stage play! He has also written two short films, “Kiss and Say Goodbye” and “One Life to Give,” which gained recognition and was well received at The Sundance Film Festival. You can look forward to more amazing work in the future from this talented writer.

Cruise Control Productions specializes in film, television and theatre programs and shows for entertainment. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Los Angeles, CA. Media/PR Contact(s): Joyce Williams – [email protected] Mercy J. Alpert – [email protected]

#ThreeonaRing To see the entire cast and for more info: ThreeOnARing.com

