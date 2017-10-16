*Comedian Paul Mooney is not here for reality star NeNe Leakes, and he has taken to social media to let the world know.

Mooney is not impressed with NeNe’s side gig as a standup comic. The legendary comedian took to Twitter on Friday (10-13-17) to drag her for not knowing who he was when she met him.

Mooney attached a photo of NeNe hugging his neck, along with the commentary:

“Sometimes? grin n bear it. I met NeNe, she never heard of me, Paul Mooney/ Godfather of comedy? How is she a comedian?” he tweeted.

Peep his and other’s tweets below.

In response to a follower who suggested NeNe was joking, Paul tweeted: “No joke, her husband took her aside, whispered in her ear and then the fake began!”

Mooney’s Twitter followers and fellow comedians also criticized the former stripper, who is currently on tour serving up her version of “comedy.”

Comedian Bobby J tweeted: “She’s NOT a Comedian… She’s just using the Standup Comedians platform to talk her gossip on our stage!”

NeNe made headlines last week after she told a female heckler she hoped she was raped by an Uber driver.

Days later, Xscape dropped her as the opening stand-up act for their upcoming Reunion Tour.

NeNe’s belligerent personality has finally cost her them coins. *KanyeShrug*

