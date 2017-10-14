*Five of reality TV’s most explosive couples join this season of “Marriage BootCamp” to salvage their broken relationships, including “Love & Hip Hop’s” player, Peter Gunz and wife, Amina Buddafly.

In the clip, Peter and Amina bicker about their issues, and as ‘LHH’ viewers know, Peter is STILL in love with his other baby mama, Tara Wallace. And he admits that in the clip.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast includes, Mehgan James and DeAndre Perry (“Bad Girls Club”), Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin (“Teen Mom 2”), Juelia Kinney and JJ Lane (“Bachelor in Paradise”), and Bobby Panahi and Asifa Mirza (“Shahs of Sunset”).

As noted by The YBF, in the premiere episode, Dr. Ish and Dr. V kick things off with a white wedding that reveals shocking secrets, and when the doctors push the couples too far, they stage a mutiny and attempt to escape.

Check out the chaotic “shock” gun wedding, divorce bombshell and surprise guest when “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars” returns for its 9th season Friday, October 13 at 9PM EST on WE tv.

