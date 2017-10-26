*Pharrell Williams is teaming with “Girls Trip” screenwriter Tracy Oliver to bring YA book Survive the Night to the big screen.

The story follows a group of female college students trapped inside an underground warehouse music festival on Halloween. They must fight for their lives against a mysterious attacker who hunts them down throughout the night.

Warner Bros. will house the project, which will see Oliver pen the script and direct the music-themed horror thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Oliver and the producers see the project as a grounded empowerment story about four female friends. Music will be a large component to the story.

Independent film producer Jon Alston will work with Oliver on the design and the look for the film and act as a consultant on the project.

Williams will produce with Mimi Valdes, his partner at I Am Other Entertainment. Also producing are Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton of Alloy Entertainment, the book packager and production outfit.

Williams, Valdes and Oliver previously collaborated on “Awkward Black Girl,” a YouTube web series that starred Issa Rae. Williams and Valdes were part of the crew that produced “Hidden Figures,” the hit drama that told the true story of four black women who were important to NASA’s programs in the 1960s. They also were involved in the Sundance fave “Dope.”