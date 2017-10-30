*(Via CBS News) – Americans live in a world where issues of race often populate headlines: the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, Colin Kaepernick‘s controversial kneeling during the national anthem, the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the rhetoric around building a wall.

In cases of tragedies, people rush to social media to communicate their shock. “How could something like that happen here?” they wonder.

Then, some condemn the individual involved in an atrocity and file the event away in their minds as a sort of enigma — a case in which a bad man entered an otherwise good city and did something unthinkable.

When you delve deep enough beneath the surface of such “otherwise good cities,” however, you often find deep-rooted issues that may have contributed to an event. That’s what the latest “CBSN Originals” documentary, “Portland | Race Against the Past,” does with the presumed liberal enclave of Portland, Oregon, where in the spring of 2017, three men were stabbed by a white supremacist on a MAX train after coming to the defense of two minority women he was harassing.

As with similar cases across the country, Americans responded with incredulity: Portland? Many people on the ground in Portland, however, were not shocked. Quite the opposite.

