*Rolling Out is confirming reports that fashion designer Mychael Knight, a former standout on “Project Runway,” has died.

Knight died after recently checking into a hospital and receiving treatment for intestinal issues, TMZ reports.

According to obviousmag.com, Knight “died at 7:25 am EST outside of Atlanta, GA on October 17, 2017, surrounded by his loving family and friends. His family asks that their privacy is respected during this time of grieving.”

Knight appeared on Season 3 of “Project Runway” in 2006 and finished in fourth place after getting to show off his collection during Olympus Fashion Week in New York City.

After completing the show, he went on to build his eponymous label, Mychael Knight, with a custom clientele.

Michael Anthony Knight, Jr. was born on April 11, 1978, in Nuremberg, Germany to Pamela and Michael Anthony Knight, Sr. He spent his childhood in Montgomery, Alabama, but received his high school diploma in 1996 from Washingtonville Senior High School in Washingtonville, New York. Later that year, Knight began his freshman year of college at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. In 2001, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Apparel Design and Merchandising.

In 2007, Knight introduced his label, Mychael Knight, on BET’s Rip the Runway and designed a line of custom tees for the Starbucks Corporation. In 2008, he launched Kitty & Dick, his female and male lingerie label, and his unisex fragrance, MajK.

In 2009, the “Project Runway: All-Star Challenge” featured Knight in a special, “one-shot” competition featuring Daniel Vosovic and Santino Rice of season two, Jeffrey Sebelia and Uli Herzner of season three, Chris March and Sweet P of season four, and Korto Momolu of season five. Vosovic won and received $100,000.

In 2010, Mychael Knight debuted his Fall/Winter 2010 line at Charleston Fashion Week in Charleston, South Carolina.