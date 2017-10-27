*The fourth installment of “The Purge” film series has added Mo McRae (Fox’s “Pitch”), Joivan Wade (“Doctor Who”), Luna (Lauren) Velez (“How To Get Away With Murder”), Steve Harris (“The Practice”), Patch Darragh (“Boardwalk Empire”) and Mugga (“Orange is the New Black”) to its expanding cast, reports Deadline.

The group joins previously announced Y’lan Noel (“Insecure”) and Lex Scott Davis (“Training Day”) in “The Purge 4,” which “Burning Sands” director Gerard McMurray is directing from a script by franchise creator James DeMonaco, who wrote and directed the previous three films.

This chapter will serve as a prequel, focusing on the events that lead up to the inaugural “Purge” event where, for a 12-hour period, all crime is legal.

The film hits theaters July 4.