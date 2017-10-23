*An ex-girlfriend of R. Kelly has accused the singer of sexual and physical abuse during the time she dated him from 2011 to 2013.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Kitti Jones, a former radio DJ, says she first met Kels at an after-party for one of his concerts in Texas. She says he eventually flew her out to Denver so they could spend time together.

“He brushed past me,” Jones told Rolling Stone. “I’m thinking we’re going to hug or peck each other. But he plopped down on the couch and pulled out his penis and started pleasuring himself.”

Jones says she ignored the red flags because of Kelly’s fame but felt discomfort when he allegedly told her, “I gotta teach you how to be with me” and “I gotta train you.”

“He was like a drill sergeant even when he was pleasuring me,” Jones said. “He was telling me how to bend my back or move my leg here. I’m like, ‘Why is he directing it like this?’ It was very uncomfortable.”

A little while later Jones says she flew to Chicago to visit Kelly, where red flags continued to show up. She says she was willing to overlook them because Kelly was opening up to her about his secrets and past traumas.

“Rob kinda makes you feel like you have to defend him,” she says. “It’s like you and him against the world.”

Jones decided to quit her job and move to Chicago with Kelly, and she claims he immediately started to control every aspect of her life, including when she went to the bathroom. “He would start kicking me, telling me I was a stupid b*tch [and] don’t ever get in his business,” she said.

Jones claims she was punished with starvation, and that Kelly would force her to have sex with other women.

“He videotapes everything that he does, and sometimes he’ll just make you watch what he’s done to other girls or girls that he had be together,” Jones claimed. “He would masturbate to that and then have you give him oral sex while he’s watching what he did with somebody else on his iPad.”

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, I didn’t want to do it and I would tell him I didn’t want to do it,” Jones said. “It was the most horrible thing. People look at it and go, ‘Oh, you’re grown.’ No. You have to actually be there to know exactly what it felt like for a person to overpower you and make you feel like there’s nothing for you outside of him.”

When Jones finally had enough, she packed some of her belongings and flew back to Dallas without a return ticket.

A rep for Kelly denied all of Jones’ accusations in a statement to Rolling Stone:

“Mr. Kelly is aware of the repeated and now evolving claims of [Ms. Jones],” Kelly’s representative wrote in a statement. “It is unfortunate that Ms. Jones, after public statements to the contrary, is now attempting to portray a relationship history with Mr. Kelly as anything other than consensual involvement between two adults. As stated previously, Mr. Kelly does not control the decision-making or force the actions of any other human being, including Ms. Jones, by her own admission. Any claim of wrongdoing of any kind or of mistreatment of any woman by him is false, ill-motived and defamatory.”

Read the entire Rolling Stone interview with Kitti Jones here.