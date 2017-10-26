*Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the artwork on the back is racially insensitive.

The image shows a bunch of cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall, with multiple yellow versions frolicking and going about their business.

But there is one darker corn pop among them – and he is the only one shown working as a janitor, scrubbing the floor in a baseball cap and matching shirt. He’s also the only corn pop sporting a work outfit.

Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter Tuesday that the cereal box is “teaching kids racism.” Within hours of Ahmed’s tweet, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cereals and Pop Tarts said the artwork had been updated and will reach stores soon.

Kellogg apologized and said it’s committed to diversity and didn’t intend to offend anyone.

Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon. — Kellogg’s (@KelloggsUS) October 24, 2017

Ahmed, meanwhile, is dealing with a flood of racists in his mentions:

more slurs and threats than usual in my mentions right now. I’d appreciate folks reporting tweets along these lines. I can’t read any more. — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 25, 2017

or, y’know, ‘cereal company changes box so the only brown character isn’t the janitor’ https://t.co/W2iSpL5fVZ — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 25, 2017

it’s no big deal

just a joke

just a cartoon

get a life

why are you angry

why are you ANGRY

GET A LIFE! WHY ARE YOU ANGRY!?

CALM DOWWN RARR!! — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 25, 2017

avoiding my mentions which are particularly full of upset racist dipshits right now. sorry if this means I’ve missed your non-dipshit words. — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 25, 2017