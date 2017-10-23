Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) raises his fist at the conclusion of the singing of the United States National Anthem before a National Football League game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California Sunday October 22, 2017. (Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News)
Much was made of what Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving might do ahead of his team’s Sunday clash with the San Francisco 49ers during the national anthem. After teasing that he could go against Jerry Jones’ national anthem protest policy to the Star-Telegram, here’s what Irving did, according to multiple reports: 5 49ers keeled.