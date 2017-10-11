*A man show was yelling racial slurs on a Brooklyn-bound L train got a bowl of soup to the face courtesy of rapper Princess Nokia.

The Brooklyn femcee was among the passengers who took action when the drunk man, guzzling Lime-A-Rita, began spewing racist comments during the Monday afternoon (Oct. 9) commute.

Video of the incident posted to Gothamist earlier this week showed passengers banning together to push the man off the train and prevent him from harming others. One passenger even through her soup on him as he tried to get back on the train.

Turns out that woman was Princess Nokia.

Watch below:

New Yorkers kicking racists ass one at a time pic.twitter.com/yRUBD3kXIs — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 10, 2017

Early this morning (Oct. 11), Princess Nokia took to Twitter with her account of what happened.

this bigot called a group of teenage boys “niggers” on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

When I slapped him he called me a nigger, and when I did all my brothers on the train came to my side and held my hand and comforted me https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.

Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

In the past, Princess Nokia has never been one to stand by the sidelines. Earlier this year, she punched a man at a Cambridge University show for sexually harassing her during her set.

