Dang. Anytime being homeless is treated as a crime…Seriously?

Did you know that you can be arrested for sleeping in your car, sitting on a curb, or begging in certain public areas? This is the outcome in at least 43 percent of U. S. cities.

And in Hawaii, state Sen. Tom Brower went so far as to smash homeless people’s shopping carts with a sledgehammer.

Nobody thinks this can happen to them…

…until it does.

Rethink Homelessness, a nonprofit organization in Florida, is dedicated to humanizing the issue of homelessness and the people impacted by it.

In the powerful video below, they asked homeless people in Orlando to write one surprising fact about themselves on a piece of cardboard. The results were powerful.

