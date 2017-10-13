+ Common on Harvey Weinstein & Standing Up For Each Other

*It’s the last day of #BossLady week, but the party hasn’t stopped because it’s Fri-Yay, October 13 on “The Real” with guest co-host Ayesha Curry.

The chef, author, and television personality shares how it feels to be a CoverGirl and reveals her husband, NBA basketball player Stephen Curry’s secret fetish!

She also joins co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley in a classy clapback clapoff; tune-in to see who will be the reigning classy clapback queen!

Plus, co-host Jeannie Mai finally meets her first ever #MCM, hip-hop artist Common when he stops by with singer-songwriter Andra Day to talk about their new song “Stand Up For Something.” He explains how we need to stand up for each other, especially in everyday life whether it’s for women’s rights, equality, education or for the alleged victims in the current Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Loni Love: You know what, show me umm an unusual picture on your phone.

Adrienne Houghton: Unusual.

Loni: Unusual.

Jeannie Mai: Make it good girl you got something, come on. Make it good. Make it good.

[Ayesha looks at phone.]

Jeannie: Okay I think this is good.

Loni: Show it to the camera.

Jeannie: What is that?

Adrienne: What is it?

Tamera: What? What is that?

Loni: It’s yo feet?!

Tamera: What are you doing?

Loni: Okay, what’s the story?

Ayesha: So… this is going to turn into a whole other thing. But my husband really loves my feet.

Tamera: Aw, I love that.

Adrienne: What?!

Ayesha: And so like the light was hitting them just right that day.

[The Real audience laughs and claps.]

Ayesha: And so I was like let me just snap this photo and send him a picture of my feet. So I always say when he says to send nudes like that’s what he’s getting a picture of my bare feet. [Laughs.]

Tamera: He has a feet fetish.

Ayesha: I don’t know if he’s happy about that but…

Tamera: Alright he has a feet fetish.

Adrienne: Send nudes, here are my bare feet.

Ayesha: Here are my toes, unpolished.

Loni: It’s like foot porn, that’s what this is.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Jeannie: You do have nice feet.

Adrienne: Oh you do really have beautiful feet. Come through Gucci loafers next to them too.

Loni: All right girl, now we know something about him. He like feet.

Ayesha: He’s going to kill me.

[The Real co-hosts laugh.]

Photo credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

