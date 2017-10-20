*In going after Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-Fl) on Thursday, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly misrepresented a 2015 speech she made at the opening of a new FBI building, according to new video produced exclusively by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

As previously reported, Kelly made the comments at the White House Thursday while discussing Donald Trump’s phone conversations with the families of four soldiers killed in an Ambush in Niger earlier this month.

Kelly ripped Wilson for listening in on the conversation between Trump and the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson. Wilson was in a car with the widow and Johnson’s mother going to the airport for the arrival of Johnson’s body, and the call was placed on speakerphone.

Accusing her of being an “empty barrel,” Kelly continued criticizing Wilson by bringing up the 2015 dedication of the Miramar FBI building, saying her speech selfishly focused on the fact that she “got the money” for the building.

Wilson said Kelly’s comment was a fabrication, that she wasn’t even elected to Congress when the funding for the building was approved.

And now, a Sun Sentinel video of the speech supports Wilson’s version of the events.

While Wilson took credit for shepherding legislation naming the FBI building after two FBI agents who were killed in a 1986 gunfight, she did not claim credit for helping to fund the building, according to the video.

Wilson also spent a considerable portion of her remarks praising the valor of law enforcement, retelling the story of the two slain FBI agents and calling on those who work in the field to stand and be recognized.

The White House had nothing to say about the video contradicting Kelly’s claims, and instead repeated his criticism of Wilson as “an empty barrel.”

Watch the Sun Sentinel’s video that contradicts Kelly’s story about Rep. Wilson below: