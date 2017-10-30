*Remy Ma has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Records and is about to unleash a new diss track against her “SHEther” target, Nicki Minaj…with an assist from Lil Kim.

Their track, titled “Wake Me Up,” is filled with subliminal shots at Minaj, according to TMZ:

• “That crown I’m gon take that sh*t. Cause you a clown and homie don’t play that sh*t.”

• “I heard he lay that d***. You let them filet that fish. You just met him how he bae that quick?”

Remy appears to be taking shots at Nicki’s supposed relationship with Nas, which seemed to take off pretty quickly.

Remy and Kim reportedly shot a music video for the track last week in the Bronx, according to TMZ.

Additionally, Remy has reportedly hired as her new manager Vincent Herbert, who used to rep his now estranged wife, Tamar Braxton, before she filed for divorce.