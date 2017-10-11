*Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on Wednesday (Oct. 11) became the first member of Congress to officially read articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on the floor, citing the president’s irresponsible tweeting as alleged “crimes and misdemeanors,” reports Vox.

Green’s proposal is dead in the water, given that Republicans control the House and Senate. Still, Green read the articles of impeachment on the House floor but did not formally introduce them. He told Vox he wanted to give members of Congress and the public “an opportunity to read them” before a vote.

“I want my colleagues to read this and be informed,” he said.

In the 15-page proposal, Green says the president should be impeached for tweeting “disparaging” remarks about NFL players, Puerto Ricans, Muslims, LGBTQ people, and President Barack Obama.

Green makes clear that he doesn’t believe the Constitution requires “the commission of a crime” for a president to be impeached. Rather, he says, the “high crimes and misdemeanors” referred to in Article II, Section IV consist of actions “which may with peculiar propriety be denominated political.”

Among the “high crimes” Trump has committed, Green charges, are falsely claiming President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, which amounted to “engendering racial antipathy”; vowing to ban transgender people from the military, which “incited bigotry”; and calling NFL players “sons of dogs” by calling them “sons of bitches.”

The resolution states:



Donald John Trump, president of the United States of America, unmindful of the high duties of his high office and the dignity and proprieties thereof, and of the harmony, respect, and courtesies which ought to exist and be maintained in American society, has under the inane pretext of dispensing with political correctness, produced a demonstrable record of inciting white supremacy, sexism, bigotry, hatred, xenophobia, race-baiting, and racism by demeaning, defaming, disrespecting, and disparaging women and certain minorities. In so doing, Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, has fueled and is fueling an alt-right hate machine and its worldwide covert sympathizers engendering racial antipathy, LGBTQ enmity, religious anxiety, stealthy sexism, and dreadful xenophobia, perfidiously causing immediate injury to American society.

Watch Rep. Al Green’s Impeachment speech below:

Click here for reuse options!