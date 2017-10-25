*Dayuuuum! Talk about methodically ripping somebody a new one. That’s how it went for Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, the “ripee,” earlier this week.

The “ripper,” Rep. Al Green (D-Houston) actually sliced and diced Carson mercilessly during a congressional hearing on proposed budget cuts of around $6 billion to HUD.

Green kept asking for specific numbers from Carson … for an itemization of the cuts. As Green pressed him specifically on public housing, an inept Carson could only say that the cuts would be “in the neighborhood of” $2 billion to $3 billion.

As you watch the video above, Green deservedly begins to get more and frustrated when Carson would not give him specifics on cuts to housing vouchers and community development block grants.

“If you don’t know, I will accept that as an answer,” Green finally said, though Carson insisted that he did know but didn’t “want to open the books and look at the numbers.”

Green then informed Carson that he was worried about his constituents, since many of them used the vouchers, and he wanted to be able to warn them if there were going to be cuts. He then tore into Carson for a belief that he said those around Carson had that “the rich need more” and poor people “could do more with less.”

He also gave Carson a piece of his mind regarding his comments from earlier this year that people with the “right mind set” could pull themselves out of poverty.

“Poor people are not poor because they choose to be poor,” Green told Carson.

And then, for good measure, the Congressman took another slice at Carson and brought his point home with this pointed assessment:

“While you may not suffer it (being poor), there are others who do. And they need to know what you plan to do and I regret that you’re unable to tell us today.”