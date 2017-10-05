*The Charlotte Observer reporter who caught Cam Newton’s sexism and condescension on Wednesday has now issued an apology herself after racially offensive tweets were discovered on her Twitter timeline.

According to tweets captured by Black Sports Online, reporter Jourdan Rodrigue laughed at others’ racism and re-tweeted the n-word, albeit in reference to a white person.

In one tweet, she referred to a comedian as “the best. Racist jokes the whole drive home,” and in another she retweeted an account that screamed in all caps, “the earth moves at 450+ mph, that’s 10 times triller than NASCAR Dale Earnharts a bitch n**ga.”

BSO also screen-captured a third tweet in which Rodrigue says her father is “being super racist.”

On Thursday, Rodrigue released a statement apologizing.

“I apologize for the offensive tweets from my Twitter account from 4/5 years ago,” she said. “There is no excuse for these tweets and the sentiment behind them. I am deeply sorry and apologize.”

The tweets were publicized one day after Newton said to her at a press conference that it was “funny” to hear a question about pass routes from a female.