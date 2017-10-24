*Three Indiana pharmacists have been reprimanded by state regulators for trying to access Prince’s medical records in the days following his death in April 2016.

The Indiana Board of Pharmacy issued letters of reprimand and imposed penalties on the three after investigators with the state attorney general’s office found they had tried separately to access Prince’s medical records through a state database.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

All three pharmacists were found to have misused Indiana’s online INSPECT database that pharmacists and physicians use to check controlled-substance prescription histories of patients.

Officials found that the pharmacists entered Prince’s legal name and date of birth into the database within nine days of his death to try to access his confidential records, even though they had never treated him. Prince was born in Minneapolis and was operating his Paisley Park home studio in a suburb at the time of his death.

The board issued a final order on Oct. 12 for Indianapolis pharmacist Katrina A. Kalb for attempting to access Prince’s medical records one day after his death. The panel did not fine her, but ordered her to complete 12 hours each of ethics education and community service.

On Sept. 15, the board fined Selma, Indiana, pharmacist Kimberly M. Henson $1,000 and ordered her to complete 12 hours of ethics education. The board found that Henson had tried twice to access the musician’s medical records.

The board gave Crown Point pharmacist Michael Eltzroth the same punishment and fine as Henson on Aug. 8 for a single attempt to access Prince’s records.

The attorney general’s office filed administrative complaints against the three in June and July, and the pharmacy board held its hearings after that.