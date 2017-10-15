LOS ANGELES — Actor and master class acting teacher Richard Lawson and fashion designer and philanthropist Tina Knowles Lawson will launch the grand opening of the WACO (W)here (A)rt (C)an (O)ccur Theater Center, with a full slate of events beginning Friday, November 3rd and ending on Sunday, November 5 in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to open the doors on a creative center in Los Angeles where art can occur,” Tina Knowles Lawson says, alluding to WACO’s acronym. “The line up of grand opening events truly reflects our commitment to artistry, creativity and most importantly provide a place for actors to celebrate their own talent,” Richard Lawson adds, “WACO is our dream come true.”

Following a successful fundraiser of the WACO Wearable Art Gala last spring, the WACO Theater Center will celebrate pulling back the curtains on a state of the art facility to serve acting students, artists, philanthropic initiatives and the Los Angeles community.

The grand opening will commence with an art exhibit featuring the work of the late master class teacher Milton Katselas on Friday, November 3rd. There will be a variety of pieces on display showcasing his diverse technique using vibrant shapes, and texture.

“We have enlisted the support of our dear friends, near and far to create an all-star line up that celebrates culture, tradition and pay homage to legends,” says Lawson.

The WACO Theater Center will celebrate artistry, culture and theater tradition with several events throughout the weekend. On Friday, November 3rd there will be a private grand opening, Saturday, November 4th and Sunday, November 5th public events will include a screening of King of Stage: The Woodie King Jr. Story, followed by a stage reading of The Talented Tenth by Richard Wesley, featuring an all star cast including Glyn Turnman, Nicole Ari Parker, Bill Bellamy, Nija Okoro and Vanessa Williams. The WACO Theater Center will honor successful playwright Richard Wesley and Black Theater pioneer, Woodie King, Jr. with a Lifetime Achievement Award. “Our ultimate mission at WACO is to create a place where we can celebrate an individual’s artistic creation and self-expression through theatre, reflecting fine art, innovation, craftsmanship and inspire imagination,” says Tina Knowles Lawson.

Sponsored by Cantu, the launch will simultaneously showcase WACO Theater Center’s community mentorship programs, which include Tina’s Angels and Richard’s Warriors focusing on the education and empowerment of teenage girls and boys; and, the Mobile Theater, which will take theater, music and visual arts to communities around the greater Los Angeles Area. WACO Theater also houses Richard Lawson Studio (RLS), a series of master classes including traditional scene study, sketch, improvisation and stand-up classes that are set to re-launch on Monday, November 6th.

WACO THEATER CENTER The WACO Theater Center is dedicated to the empowerment of artists within a diversified pool of LA communities. It’s founders mission is to create a space Where Art Can Occur. WACO Theater Center, where artists and non-artists alike will be taught to develop their true purpose and awaken their own individual power source which fuels their art. For more information on classes and upcoming productions, visit www.WACOTheaterCenter.com and follow @WacoTheater on Instagram & Facebook, @waco_theater on Twitter.

Tickets are available to the public for the screening only on Saturday, November 4th and screening and stage reading on Sunday, November 5th. Visit http://wacotheatercenter.com/waco-theater-opening/ for tickets.

