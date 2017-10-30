*Here’s a head-shaker for ya!

Not only did a Pennsylvania woman force her below 13-year-old daughter to kneel down on the porcelain floor of a cold bathroom and recite verses from the Bible, each time the child made a mistake, her mother slammed her head into the wall. She also threatened to kill the child…while she was strangling her. In light of this you have to wonder…

What would Jesus do?

In court on Wednesday, Rhonda Shoffner pleaded guilty to charges that included aggravated assault of her young daughter, strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child and terrorist threats.

Shoffner was sentenced to 2-1/2 to 5 years in prison, and in addition, will have to serve five years of probation after she’s released from prison, according to Fox 43.

Police say Shoffner was drunk when she forced the girl into the bathroom and told her to kneel down and recite verses. The girl told police she knew she was going to get beaten and begged her mother not to.

