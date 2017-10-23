*Actor Tony Goldwyn has joined the dozens of Hollywood stars coming forward to share their own stories of sexual harassment.

The “Scandal” star told Access Hollywood that he became a victim of the industry “casting couch” during his last year of acting school, and felt compelled to speak out about the issue after reading Lupita Nyong’o’s op-ed for The New York Times in which she detailed her own traumatic experience with Harvey Weinstein.

The “12 Years a Slave” Oscar winner claimed Weinstein made unwanted advances to her on several occasions, and once threatened her career after she turned him down.

The actor shared that he was “horrified and moved” by Nyong’o’s story.

“It happened to me as a young guy, when I was literally Lupita’s age. It happened to me by a man and it wasn’t as extended or awful as what Lupita went through, but it was the same thing,” Goldwyn said. “It was the casting couch and I didn’t understand quite what was going on, or what was happening.”

He added, “I thought it was my fault. I thought I was misunderstanding the situation, and only afterwards did I realize what had happened. It took me a couple years to get over it. It was similar in that I got out of the situation. It’s something women have to deal with in every situation, in every industry with powerful men.”

On Oct. 20, shortly after Nyong’o’s op-ed was published by the Times, Goldwyn tweeted his support, writing, “Women need to know your brothers have your backs. Real men aren’t ‘like that.’ End the silence.”

Watch Goldwyn’s interview on “Access Hollywood” below: