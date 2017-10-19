*A couple of white cheerleaders from Weber High School in Utah have caused a bit of an uproar — and an investigation, of sorts — after a video went viral of them screaming what appears to be “f*ck ni**ers.” But some say there’s more to the clip.

After the 10-second video went viral earlier this week, the ensuing uproar forced the Weber School District to issue a statement.

“We are shocked by the conduct of these students and the contents of the video. School officials have started an investigation and the matter is being taken very seriously.”

They added, “We are trying to determine when the video was made, where it was filmed, why the students would engage in such conduct, and how the clip ended up on social media.”

In an effort to defend the vile teens, the district confirmed that an IT tech is investigating the video to determine if an app was used to make a phrase play backward and sound like “f*ck n*ggers?”

One Twitter user noted that “If a group of black girls, using the same scenario, made a video using racial slurs towards White America, guess who isn’t cheerleading?” Another said “I just called Weber high school and those girls aren’t getting a punishment. Sad.” After watching the clip above: Do you think the girls are yelling “f*ck n*ggers?”