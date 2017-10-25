*The nerve! Daycare providers at Little Heroes Group Home in Connecticut decided THEY wanted the hair of a little bi-racial girl to grow back “straight” so they shaved her head…

…without her parents consent.

When Denise Robinson, the 7-year-old girls’ mother, told the school that she was unhappy about their action the excuse became “hygienic.”

“Tru was assaulted yesterday at school and anyone who knows me know that I never claim racism — But why was my daughter’s head shaved?”

“There are three other girls in her class, two white girls, one black, none of these girls got scaled. Why Tru??” Richardson wrote on Facebook.

“My child is mixed race and her hair WAS FULL and curly… She DID NOT AND I REPEAT [NOT] HAVE HEAD LICE OR BUGS!! SO WHY DID THIS HAPPEN?” she added.

Read more at EURThisNthat.