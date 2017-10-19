*Serena Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian went to the Bruno Mars concert in Miami on Wednesday and Serena documented the entire evening on Snapchat, from her pre-concert hangout with the singer backstage to returning home to her baby girl.

She started off backstage before the concert, with Bruno and Alexis in the greenroom and Serena tickled over a supply of cookies bearing the singer’s image.

Watch below:

.@serenawilliams posted the best Bruno Mars concert Snapchat Story ever last night. She hung with Bruno Mars and ate his cookies pic.twitter.com/6DiYNE6wyh — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) October 19, 2017

She then filmed herself singing several songs along with Alexis at the concert. “I’m way too excited. Prob need to chill,” she wrote.

She sang her heart out with Alexis Ohanian pic.twitter.com/WPgjLsDfwo — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) October 19, 2017

And then it was back home to her six-week-old daughter Alexis Jr.

BUT she missed baby Alexis the whole time and was so happy to get home when it was over ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0JQMhi0h3X — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) October 19, 2017

In other Serena news, the Daily Mail is reporting that she and Alexis Sr. are secretly planning to wed in New Orleans.

The couple reportedly took a private jet day trip from her Florida home to meet with their wedding planner in the Big Easy early Monday.

Via Daily Mail:

After a day of discussing arrangements and looking at prospective venues, the couple arrived home in time to see six-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. before bed-time.

The 36-year-old Wimbledon favorite and holder of 23 Grand Slam titles looked in great shape, so soon after the birth of her first child, as she arrived in the city wearing black leggings and a black leather motorcycle jacket over a t-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘pretty,’ with the ‘r’ crossed out.