*”The NFL is in for a battle, and if I’m the players, I’m not giving in.” – Shannon Sharpe addresses the memo sent to all NFL owners

Shannon Sharpe is a really sharp dude, physically and especially mentally, as far as we’re concerned. Oh yeah, brotha’s got some BIG balls, too.

His “Undisputed” style and the way he frames a question or thought with unvarnished truth is hard to resist.

That’s why his take today is very interesting indeed. He makes it clear that the players are in for a battle, if not all out war … from the owners. He warns that if they give in now, they’ll HAVE to go to the White House. Feeling a little LESS free in the home of the brave?

It looks like we know where Shannon Sharpe stands. Is he right? Is he wrong? Chime in, por favor.

