*Shaquille O’Neal has reportedly proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Laticia Rolle.

She seemed to announce the news on Instagram with a photo of her and her man cozied up on a sofa with her hand on his leg showing off a giant rock on her finger.

“About a week ago,” Rolle captioned a photo, see below.

about a week ago A post shared by Laticia (@laticiaxoxo) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Shaq and Rolle, who runs the lifestyle blog BluHazl with her sister D’Ana, previously sparked engagement rumors when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram in March 2016, and Shaq was the first to comment on the photo, asking, “Will u marry me.”



my favorite place A post shared by Laticia (@laticiaxoxo) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Shaq was married to Shaunie O’Neal, the mother of his four children, from 2002-2009. Shaunie revealed on her VH1 reality series, Basketball Wives, that she discussed her ex-husband’s infidelity when their Blackberries got switched.

“I went to my baby’s play at school and I was like, ‘Damn, my phone is going off a lot.’ Just girl, after girl, after girl — like, ‘Baby, last night what you did,'” she said on Basketball Wives in August. “And I went in the arena and I went in that garage, not only did I flatten tires, bust a few windows, I wrote on the hood [of his car], ‘I cheat on my wife. I ain’t s**t,’ with a knife.”

Shaq and Shaunie are in much better place today — happily co-parenting and offering tips about parenthood in a new book that they co-authored together, according to VH1.

