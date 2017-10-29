*Holy crap Shirley Strawberry, what the hey-yall is going on with you? Whatever it is, it’s not a good look.

Here’s the deal. Strawberry, Steve Harvey’s radio show right hand/sidekick, is being sued for allegedly not making payments of $7500 per month on a Los Angeles house she was renting.

Reports say she hadn’t paid for months and when the sheriffs showed up to evict her she was ghost! Strawberry’s lawsuit is courtesy of Pacific Shore Property Management. That would be the homeowner’s leasing agent.

The legal docs claim Strawberry and her husband (Ernesto Williams) were both accused in the suit of not paying. Interestingly, Strawberry and Williams made their initial payment back in April without a problem, but the May payment was 25 days late.

But things got worse after that. The payments stopped all together, the suit says.

The homeowner told TMZ that Strawberry kept making up all kinds of excuses, but when the sheriff came to evict her in September, she had already left the property.

Like we said, not a good look. We hope all is well with Shirley and Ernesto.

In related news, back in July we reported that Steve Harvey finally brought his entire radio crew to his TV gig.

On Tuesday (July 11), for the first time ever on the “Steve Harvey” talk show, Steve will be joined by his colleagues from the radio show, Shirley Strawberry, Nephew Tommy, Junior, Carla Ferrell, Mississippi Monica and the newest addition to the show, J. Anthony Brown.

The crew will spend the hour reliving some of their favorite moments from the past ten years on the air.

Also joining the radio cast will be Kidada Brown of Jackson, MS, a self-proclaimed “Super Fan” of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Steve invited Kidada to be part of the studio audience where she was able to meet the whole radio cast.