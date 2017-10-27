*Motown legend Smokey Robinson will release his first solo holiday album, “Christmas Everyday,” on Nov. 10 via Amazon Originals, reports Billboard.

The soulful set features 10 songs, including seven seasonal classics and three Robinson originals. Guests on the album include Take 6, The Dap-Kings, Mindi Abair, Trombone Shorty and Us The Duo.

“I was quite pleased when I was approached about doing a holiday album,” Robinson said in a statement. “I love the feeling of Christmas…and these are some of my absolute favorite songs. Folks are going to be surprised by some of the arrangements.”

Smokey co-produced the effort with Adam Anders, best known for his work on “Glee.” The album was recorded in Anders’ home studio in Los Angeles.

“We had a good working relationship and a great time,” Robinson said. “We were both very open to each other’s creativity. I’d give him a song idea and the key I wanted to sing it in, he’d do a treatment and then we’d work side by side to buff it to perfection.”

While this is Robinson’s first solo holiday offering, he previously released two holiday albums with his former group, The Miracles, including the now Christmas classic, 1963’s “Christmas with The Miracles.” In fact, the new album takes its name from a song originally included on that set.

View the “Christmas Everyday” tracklist below:

1. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” (feat. Trombone Shorty)

2. “This Christmas”

3. “The Christmas Song”

4. “White Christmas”

5. “Silent Night” (feat. Mindi Abair)

6. “The Night That Baby was Born”

7. “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”

8. “Christmas Everyday” (feat. Us The Duo)

9. “You’re My Present” (feat. The Dap Kings)

10. “O’ Holy Night” (feat. Take 6)