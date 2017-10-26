*Tonight’s “Mary Mary” will feature Erica and Tina performing in Manchester, England, shortly after terrorists hit Ariana Grande’s concert.

In the episode, titled “Cut the Cameras!,” the gospel siblings rush to make it to Manchester, but Erica’s vocal issues threaten their performance.

When Erica’s husband Warryn learns of the terrorist attack in England, he fears for his wife’s safety.

Back at home, a stressed Tina plans a graduation party for her daughter, Laiah, the day before they travel to Israel. Warryn surprises Erica. When Erica and Tina finally arrive in the Holy Land, tensions ignite and Tina demands to cut the cameras!

Below, watch a scene from Mary Mary’s Manchester concert and footage of Tina becoming agitated at the thought of writing a new song on the road.

Both clips are from the episode premiering tonight (Oct. 26) at 9 p.m. on WEtv.