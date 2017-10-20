*“The president says he wants to make America great again. F**k that s**t, we going to make America Crip again,” Snoop Dogg proclaims on his new release “M.A.C.A.” (“Make America Crip Again”).

“Don’t you look strange having all that power but you won’t make change,” Snoop spits, clearly taking aim at Donald Trump.

“It’s not a statement or a political act: it’s just good music,” he explained in a statement reported by Billboard. “Certain people feel like we should make America ‘great again,’ but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I’d rather ‘Make America Crip Again.'”

He continued: “In my lifetime, that’s when young black men in impoverished areas organized to help their communities and to take care of their own because society basically left them for dead. A lot of people glorify the gang-banging and violence but forget that in the beginning, the Crips’ main and sole purpose was to be the reflection of the Black Panthers. They looked after kids, provided after-school activities, fed them and stepped in as role models and father figures.”

Below, listen to “Make America Crip Again,” from Snoop’s upcoming EP of the same name, set to be released Oct. 27.