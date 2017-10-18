*The 2017 Soul Train Awards nominations are out and Solange picked up seven. Yes, seven nominations. Her nods included best R&B/soul female artist and video and song of the year for her single “Cranes in the Sky.”
Pulling up right behind her is Bruno Mars. His 6 noms include song of the year for “That’s What I Like” and album/mixtape of the year for 24K Magic.
Toni Braxton (or is it Mrs. Birdman?) is set to receive the Don Cornelius Legend Award. The Lady of Soul Award will go to SWV.
As in previous years, the 2017 version of the Soul Train Awards will be held in Las Vegas on November 5. The show will air Nov. 26 on BET.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
Best New Artist
6LACK
H.E.R.
Kevin Ross
Khalid
Sza
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Kehlani
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mary J. Blige
Solange
Sza
Soul Train Certified Award
Bell Biv Devoe
Johnny Gill
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mack Wilds
Video Of The Year
Beyoncé – “All Night”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Chris Brown Feat. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”
DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”
Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award
Chance the Rapper
Charlie Wilson
Kirk Franklin
Lecrae
Tamela Mann
Album/ Mixtape Of The Year
Bruno Mars – 24k Magic
Mary J. Blige – Strength Of A Woman
Solange – A Seat At The Table
Sza – Ctrl
The Weeknd – Starboy
Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”
Yo Gotti Feat. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”
Song Of The Year
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Childish Gambino – “Redbone”
Dj Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid – “Location”
Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Cranes In The Sky” – Written By: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)
“Location” – Written By: Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs (Khalid)
“Love Me Now” – Written By: Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens (John Legend)
“Redbone” – Written By: George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donaldmckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson (Childish Gambino)
“Versace On The Floor” – Written By: Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence (Bruno Mars)
Best Dance Performance
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Chris Brown Feat. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”
DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Solange Feat. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”
Wizkid Feat. Drake – “Come Closer”
Best Collaboration
DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller – “Insecure”
Mary J. Blige Feat. Kanye West – “Love Yourself”
Solange Feat. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”
Sza Feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”