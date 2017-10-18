*The 2017 Soul Train Awards nominations are out and Solange picked up seven. Yes, seven nominations. Her nods included best R&B/soul female artist and video and song of the year for her single “Cranes in the Sky.”

Pulling up right behind her is Bruno Mars. His 6 noms include song of the year for “That’s What I Like” and album/mixtape of the year for 24K Magic.

Toni Braxton (or is it Mrs. Birdman?) is set to receive the Don Cornelius Legend Award. The Lady of Soul Award will go to SWV.

As in previous years, the 2017 version of the Soul Train Awards will be held in Las Vegas on November 5. The show will air Nov. 26 on BET.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best New Artist

6LACK

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

Sza

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

Sza

Soul Train Certified Award

Bell Biv Devoe

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mack Wilds

Video Of The Year

Beyoncé – “All Night”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Chris Brown Feat. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Album/ Mixtape Of The Year

Bruno Mars – 24k Magic

Mary J. Blige – Strength Of A Woman

Solange – A Seat At The Table

Sza – Ctrl

The Weeknd – Starboy

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Yo Gotti Feat. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”

Song Of The Year

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Dj Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid – “Location”

Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Cranes In The Sky” – Written By: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

“Location” – Written By: Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs (Khalid)

“Love Me Now” – Written By: Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens (John Legend)

“Redbone” – Written By: George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donaldmckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson (Childish Gambino)

“Versace On The Floor” – Written By: Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence (Bruno Mars)

Best Dance Performance

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Chris Brown Feat. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Solange Feat. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Wizkid Feat. Drake – “Come Closer”



Best Collaboration

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller – “Insecure”

Mary J. Blige Feat. Kanye West – “Love Yourself”

Solange Feat. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Sza Feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”