*London Evening Standard has apologized to Solange Knowles for digitally altering her image on their magazine cover.

Solange used her song “Don’t Touch My Hair” to address the magazine on Instagram, accusing them of digitally removing an intricate braided crown on her head from the cover photo.

dtmh @eveningstandardmagazine A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

The magazine article featured the singer talking about her experiences spending time at her mother’s salon as a child. She also discussed braiding’s importance to her and praised it as “its own art form.”

The magazine said in a statement Saturday that the photo was altered for “layout purposes” but it was sorry for the offense caused. The statement said: “Plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange.”