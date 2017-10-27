*Tyrese Gibson was very subdued as he left Cedars-Sinai Thursday night, after checking himself in for reported chest pains, dehydration and anxiety.

TMZ caught the actor smoking a cigar while waiting for his wife Samantha to pick him up outside the Beverly Hills hospital. In Thursday’s all-day hearing, his ex-wife Norma Gibson is trying to get a permanent restraining order claiming Tyrese has used excessive force in disciplining their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla … something Tyrese vehemently denies.

Seemingly uncomfortable with the cameraman asking about his symptoms, Tyrese said he “feels a little compromised” that his medical record was made public.

“Hospitals are supposed to keep everything confidential,” he told the pap. “I normally stay under an alias. They told me that somebody knows my alias so I changed it.”

Asked why he was dehydrated, Tyrese stood and responded: “I’ve never been through a trial in my life, even though I’m from Watts, South Central. I was up since 4 a.m. I didn’t know I would be in there from 4 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Didn’t come with water, food. I didn’t know. A little anxiety kicked in, naturally so.”

“I just need everybody out there to know that this is for Shayla,” he added before delivering a speech about the plight of black fathers fighting for custody of their children.

