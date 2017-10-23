*CBS All Access has renewed its freshman drama “Star Trek: Discovery” for a second season.

The latest incarnation of the decades-long franchise stars Sonequa Martin-Green leading voyages of Starfleet on missions to discover new worlds and new life forms.

The series premiered at the end of Sept. on CBS’ digital subscription streaming service, breaking their single-day record for new subscriber sign-ups. The series also broadcasted its first episode on the actual CBS network, drawing 9.6 million viewers and a 1.9 in the coveted 18-49 demo.

“In just six episodes, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive, said in a statement. “This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the ‘Star Trek’ legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

The first season of “Star Trek: Discovery” has six episodes currently streaming on CBS All Access, with new episodes scheduled weekly after 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. The first season is split between two “chapters,” the first of which concludes on Nov. 12, and the second of which will feature six more episodes and return in Jan. 2018.

CBS has not yet announced how many episodes will be in season two, nor if it will follow the same split-chapter model.

The show also stars Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Mary Chieffo, James Frain and more, and it is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.