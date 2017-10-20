*“Lionsgate/Millennium Films has added Sophie Okonedo to its reboot of “Hellboy,” the Guillermo del Toro–Rob Perlman films based on the Dark Horse comics.

The plot of “Hellboy” follows the hero and his ragtag team of paranormal researchers who are trying to save the world from a medieval sorceress who wants to destroy humankind.

Okonedo will play Lady Hatton, a resident seer at the Osiris Club, an ancient English club dedicated to uncovering supernatural mysteries. Petrie is playing Lord Adam Glaren, a high-ranking member at the club, and Gleeson will play Merlin, a wizard.

Brian Gleeson and Alistair Petrie also join the project, directed by Neil Marshall and penned by comics creator Mike Mignola, Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Aron Coleite.

David Harbour stars as Hellboy and Milla Jovovich as the Blood Queen. Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim and Penelope Mitchell are also aboard.

Okonedo, an Oscar nominee for “Hotel Rwanda,” most recently toplined the BBC’s cop series “Undercover” and starred in the network’s “The Hollow Crown.”