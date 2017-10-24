*Another Star Jones wedding is in the works.

The lawyer and former panelist on “The View” has gotten engaged to her boyfriend Ricardo Lugo, her rep confirms to People.

The first hint of their romance surfaced in July, when Jones, 55, attended the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in Bridgehampton, New York with Lugo and his son, Jake.

“This is my family,” she told People at the time, introducing the Lugos. “I’m not married, but we’re together.”

Weeks earlier, Jones hinted at her engagement on Instagram, showing off her bling for the first time in June.

“There appears to be a heatwave going across the Midwest,” she captioned the post. “The extra heat is from the sun shining on my heart. The bells of happiness are ringing right now.”

There appears to be a heatwave going across the Midwest. 😜The extra heat is from the sun shining on my heart. The bells of happiness are ringing right now. 🛎🛎🛎🎊🎊🎊❤️❤️ A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

In the months that followed, she has flooded Instagram with photos celebrating their relationship.

Happy #fathersday to my prince. @ricardolugochicago I love you in a place where there is no space or time. A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

On Monday (Oct. 23), the couple stepped out together at the Angel Ball in New York City, with Jones calling it a “perfect night.”

Dressing up for the #angel ball for @gabriellesangels is one of my favorite nights of the year! Time to raise some more serious money for #cancerresearch with my girl @nisijoy! A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together. A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Jones was previously married to former Wall Street exec Al Reynolds from 2004-08.