*Another Star Jones wedding is in the works.
The lawyer and former panelist on “The View” has gotten engaged to her boyfriend Ricardo Lugo, her rep confirms to People.
The first hint of their romance surfaced in July, when Jones, 55, attended the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in Bridgehampton, New York with Lugo and his son, Jake.
“This is my family,” she told People at the time, introducing the Lugos. “I’m not married, but we’re together.”
Weeks earlier, Jones hinted at her engagement on Instagram, showing off her bling for the first time in June.
“There appears to be a heatwave going across the Midwest,” she captioned the post. “The extra heat is from the sun shining on my heart. The bells of happiness are ringing right now.”
In the months that followed, she has flooded Instagram with photos celebrating their relationship.
On Monday (Oct. 23), the couple stepped out together at the Angel Ball in New York City, with Jones calling it a “perfect night.”
Jones was previously married to former Wall Street exec Al Reynolds from 2004-08.