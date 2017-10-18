*Starz has announced that it’s LeBron James produced series, “Survivor’s Remorse,” will come to an end after a four-season run on the network.

As noted by THR, “Survivor’s Remorse” is a critically acclaimed series that follows “Cam Calloway, played by Jessie T. Usher, a basketball phenom in his early 20’s who is suddenly thrust into the limelight after signing a multi-million dollar contract with a professional basketball team in Atlanta. Cam, along with his cousin and confidant Reggie Vaughn (RonReaco Lee) move to Georgia to start Cam’s journey to success.

The cast also includes Tichina Arnold, Teyonah Parris and Erica Ash.

“We need you folks! Without your viewership, this show won’t see a season 5,” RonReaco Lee posted on Instagram.

“Survivor’s Remorse” will wrap up its series run on October 22, with the Season 4 finale serving as the series finale.

In related news, the Disney Channel renewed its “That’s So Raven” spinoff, “Raven’s Home,” for a second season. The show stars and is executive produced by Raven-Symoné, who led the 2000s classic series for the network.

“Raven’s Home” follows Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol), “who are divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic but fun household.”

In a review of the pilot, Shadow & Act lead editor Trey Mangum wrote: “In the era of comedy reboots, you’d think it would be a tough task to throw another hat in the ring, but Raven’s Home is ready.”

“That’s So Raven” originally aired on the Disney Channel from 2003-2007 and was one of the highest-rated original programs for the cabler at the time.

