*Looking for a good Halloween laugh? Well check out Golden State Warriors’ superstar guard Steph Curry.

Curry made his grand entrance to Oracle Arena in Oakland Sunday night prior to their game with the Detroit Pistons in very special way.

Perched on a small red tricycle, Curry pedaled in dressed as the main character from the movie “Jigsaw.” Dude even had his own soundtrack– holding a tiny speaker blaring the film’s creepy theme music. Watch as slowly pedals through the metal detector and rolls past teammate Draymond Green, who couldn’t help himself from cracking up as what he was seeing.

Curry posted the video on his Instagam account with the caption, “Hello, I want to play a game. #Jigsaw #DubNation.” Unfortunately, as far as the game against the Pistons was concerned, apparently Steph and his Warriors weren’t scary enough. They got beat by Detroit 115 – 107.



In other Halloween/political news, Tomi Lahren (Fox News commentator), has got some folks up in arms because she violated a federal law.

On Saturday, Lahren used the American Flag as a cape for her outfit. The (Make America Great Again) onesie she was wearing with a butchered flag attached.

Lahren’s Caption: “Oh LA get ready to find your safe spaces! Well if you’re a conservative, I’m American AF. If you’re a lib, I’m “offensive.” Let’s go. #halloween #MAGA #Merica #makeHalloweenGreatAgain”

The bottom line is Tomi’s costume is a violation of U.S. Code because it does not allow the flag to fall free. For someone who spends a lot of their time and energy criticizing flag-related topics, it’s ironic that she didn’t make sure her costume was at least federal-law compliant before posting it on the Gram.

The United States Flag code, which deals with the do’s and don’ts related to the star spangled banner, explicitly outlines that the American Flag is not to be worn or draped. There will most likely be zero consequences for Tomi’s offense, however, it’s fun to watch Twitter drag Tomi once again.