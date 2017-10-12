*Hot off his Emmys win for “This Is Us,” Sterling K. Brown and Hollywood royalty Kate Hudson, talked about the phenomenal film “Marshall” at the Whitby Hotel recently in New York.

An NAACP lawyer, Thurgood Marshall, is assigned to defend Brown for the rape of Hudson. Is it rape or are they strange bedfellows?

Sterling, this is a monumental movie so I need not ask why you did it but what resonates most with you?

STERLING K. BROWN: I think about that 1941 was when this took place, and I think about that in 2017 how things may have moved a little bit but not close to what they need to have gone. And so what the film leaves me with is saying that we as individuals, if we recognize the power that we have in our own voices that we can make a difference.

So as an actor and someone who has a platform to speak to folks like you from time to time, I oftentimes wrestle with what is my responsibility. How do I make my voice heard and what is it that I want to say in order to help shape the world into a world that I want to be a part of because that’s what Thurgood Marshall did. He did that with this case and several other cases…and then became a Supreme Court justice.

Kate, you really went out of your comfort zone for this role. What made you do it?

KATE HUDSON: Yes, it was a challenging decision to make. It took me outside of my own moral and ethical codes of how I handle my life but it’s so important to tell these stories, and to be a part of it in any way is amazing. And that being said, I got to play an incredibly complex character that’s trapped and lonely and makes a horrible decision that she can’t extricate herself from in any way.

I mean, I just think that it’s so interesting how relevant it is right now and that something that was in 1941 is still as relevant today, things you would think that it would have been something that people learned from, but instead we’re still sort of you know, seeing history repeat itself. I think it’s just important to be a part of movies that make people continue to have the dialogue.

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, Chadwick Boseman and Josh Gad also stars.

