*Steve Harvey is taking ratings hits left and right, with viewership for his daytime talk show “Steve,” his game show “Family Feud” and his prime time kiddie series “Little Big Shots” all reportedly circling the drain.

The media personality has made a number of perceived missteps that may have caused pubic retreat – like the memo he sent staff members asking that they avoid looking at him, or the insensitive comments about Flint’s drinking water.

But folks at The Root are putting the blame squarely on Harvey’s decision to meet with Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the days after his election.

Via The Root:

[First the] ratings for the Harvey-hosted ‘Family Feud’ dropped, then half the audience for his show ‘Little Big Shots’ disappeared into thin air.

[His previous show,] NBC’s ‘Steve Harvey Show’ consistently had a 2.2 in the ratings. [However] his new show, ‘Steve,’ had a 1.8 share, but after Harvey’s Trump visit his ratings fell to a 1.2. He also regularly loses [viewers] to Wendy Williams and is barely keeping up with Rachael Ray and Jerry Springer.

Not only are the ratings tanking for virtually every project on which he’s working, but the costs of producing the shows have increased because of his move to Los Angeles and his payment demands. Many have speculated that at least one of the entities may cancel his contract, which is feasible because—for the first time in his career—he doesn’t own any of his content.

Harvey has reportedly hired an image consultant and a top PR firm to repair his image. But will his fans ever be able to forgive and forget his decision to engage with Trump? As of now, he’s in the same boat as fellow black celebs Tina Campbell and Chrisette Michele, whose pockets have been hit in similar fashion over their support for Trump.