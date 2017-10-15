*”I am the kid that did kill his parents, and no river of tears has changed that and no amount of regret has changed it.”

These horrific words from the mouth of Lyle Menendez — open the interview he did with ABC News reporter, Terry Moran, via phone. It is the first interview he’s done since 1996, when he spoke with Barbara Walters. That was 7 years after he and his older brother Eric, murdered their wealthy parents on August 20, 1989.

“At the heart of this story, the ‘what’ matters less than the ‘why’ is a statement made by the defense attorney for the brothers on the new Law & Order series about the brutal murders (see official trailer below). While many will hopefully watch this show, even more will want to know what is happening with the still incarcerated brothers since.

That’s where we come in.

Watch the video(s) at EURThisNthat. Fascinating!