*The girlfriend of Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced to 100 hours of community service for selling a video that was sealed evidence in his murder trial, reports TMZ.

Toi-Lin Kelly pleaded no contest Thursday to conspiracy to violate a court order. In addition to the community service, a Los Angeles judge also ordered her to pay $55,000 to the hamburger stand in Compton that provided surveillance video of Knight hitting two men with his truck two years ago. One man died and Knight is charged with his murder.

The $55,000 sum is the exact amount Kelly received from TMZ for the surveillance video, which had been sealed by the court because it was evidence in Knight’s trial.

Kelly’s business partner, Mark Blankenship, also is facing conspiracy charges.

Click here for reuse options!