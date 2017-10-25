*Suge Knight allegedly issued multiple threats to Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray during the film’s shooting, according to court records obtained by the L.A. Times.

The transcripts show that Gray received a phone call during filming of the Academy Award-nominated film from Knight who was reportedly upset with his portrayal in the project and had received no compensation.

Gray was so frightened by the threats from the former rap mogul that he later refused to cooperate during a grand jury hearing, according to Los Angeles County prosecutors.

According to court docs, Gray would often ignore Suge’s phone calls and that’s when Knight began sending threatening text messages.

“I will see u in person … u have kids just like me so let’s play hardball,” Knight, 52, wrote, ending the message with a pair of expletives and a racial slur, according to court records… “I’m from Bomton,” Knight wrote, using well-known Bloods slang. “I’m a Blood criminal street gang member from the city of Compton … Time has arrived Faith in God keep ppl safe. The Devil’s Money can’t save No 1.” Knight is a member of the Mob Piru set of the Bloods gang, according to detectives. He also wrote that he would “make sure” Gray, Young and Ice Cube — another N.W.A member and actor whose real name is O’Shea Jackson — would receive “hugs,” slang for physical violence, according to testimony given by detectives.

According to the LA Times, the threats left the director “shaken” and unwilling to talk about it or the film. According to the court records, Gray said: “I can’t say I remember being threatened by him specifically.”

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Barnes told the grand jury that Gray was clearly afraid and was lying under oath. “He’s perjuring himself because he’s that afraid.”

Details about Suge and Gary’s dispute over the film began to spread during the opening phases of Knight’s upcoming homicide trial, leading to an indictment for the threats