*Food Network host Sunny Anderson received some serious flack on Twitter after she criticized women coming forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

The star of How’d That Get on My Plate? has issued an apology, saying that while ‘she’ was brave in the past for reporting a former boss for sexual harassment, she feels the women who come forward after the first victim are not ‘brave’ at all.

“When I reported my 1st radio boss for sexual harassment, I felt brave,” she tweeted late Saturday night. “The 4 co-workers that came out AFTER me were not brave to me…at all.”

Sunny continued to blame her fellow victims for her assault.

“In fact I blamed them and still do for not being BRAVE and reporting him before he had a chance to make one more victim.”

She then wondered if Weinstein’s victims were complicit when they accepted payoffs of their rapist.

“So, as all these women come out of the woodwork…ask yourself… were they complicit in their silence? Complicit when taking payoffs?” she asked. “I refuse to call the 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 10th person to come out and say, “me too”, BRAVE. We can call them LATE though … or I can.”

The one vital question that she did ask which many are also wondering is why the women accusing Weinstein were meeting in his hotel room in the first place.

“Anyone wondering how/why some of these women even stepped in a hotel room???????Anyone? Are people too afraid to ask?”

After some swift and harsh backlash, Sunny deleted her tweets and apologized.

I’ve deleted my obviously polarizing & offensive statement. As a victim & warrior against sexual harassment in the work place, I apologize. — SunnyAnderson (@SunnyAnderson) October 15, 2017

