*A deputy in Florida resigned on Wednesday after he learned that surveillance footage had caught him burglarizing the home of an old man who had recently died. The man,

Come to find out, the cop, later revealed as an addict, stole the man’s prescription meds.

Lawd!

The police had been alerted to the home of the old man by his son after a power outage, brought on by Hurricane Irma, hit.

According to Good Morning America, on Sept. 12, around 9:22 a.m. — two days after Irma made landfall — officers with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office were called to the home of 85-year-old Moe Rosoff, who chose to stay in his home during the fierce storm.

After the storm subsided Jay Rosoff told the Florida police dept the cameras at his dads home did not detect any movement, and he requested a welfare check. Upon arrival the officers found the elder lying on the floor and had him taken to the hospital where he died a few days later.

Cooke, who was not called to the scene at any time decided to go to the home where he “allegedly” entered using a code he later admitted was lifted off the police log.

Article continues with newly released video at EURThisNthat.