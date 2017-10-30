Migos performs onstage during 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in the Brooklyn, New York City City.

Offset (L) and Quavo of Migos perform onstage during 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in the Brooklyn, New York City City.

*Quavo and Offset from Migos got caught on camera trying to swing on a guy much bigger and taller than them, and missing wildly.

It all went down Thursday night at the W Hotel off Lexington Ave. in NYC, after their show at the Power 105.1 Powerhouse concert.

According to TMZ, a huge dude was in an altercation with another group of men before Quavo and Offset jumped in, each literally jumping up to try and punch the man in the face. Neither were able to connect.

Watch below:

Via TMZ:

[It’s] unclear what exactly set things off.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops were not called to the hotel, so it would appear this one got handled in the streets.

